2 New Cases Of COVID-19

Today there are two new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand.

It has been 70 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The first case is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand on 28 June from India. He has been at the Sudima Auckland Airport facility since arrival. He tested negative on day 3 of his stay and has subsequently tested positive to an around day 12 test.

The second case is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand on 27 June from England. He has been in managed isolation at the Sudima Lake Rotorua. He tested positive on 9 July on day 12 of his stay.

These cases bring our total number of confirmed cases to 1,192, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There are three cases considered to have recovered from COVID-19, which bring the total number of active cases to 23.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,575 tests. That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 424,719.



NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 592,700 registrations.

The number of posters created is 77,459 and the number of poster scans is 1,387,308.

The next update on these app numbers will be provided on Monday 13 July.

© Scoop Media

