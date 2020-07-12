1 New Case Of COVID-19

Today there is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand.

It has been 72 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Today’s new case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on 4 July from Rome, via Doha and Sydney.

She had been in managed isolation at the Christchurch Commodore Airport Hotel and is now in quarantine. The woman had previously been identified as a close contact of another case.

As a result, and as per protocols for testing of close contacts within the managed facilities, this woman was retested on day 6 and tested positive.

This case brings our total number of confirmed cases to 1,194, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There are no new recovered cases today, which means the total number of active cases is 25.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 1,824 tests. That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 428,600. Our seven-day rolling daily average of tests is 2,053.

© Scoop Media

