News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Federation Statement On Maternity Services Boost

Friday, 17 July 2020, 7:08 am
Press Release: Federation of Primary Health

The Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa New Zealand welcomes the announcement today that Maternity service providers, women and their babies will receive more support with a $242 million funding boost. By increasing funding in this space the Government is prioritising the work midwives do when caring for women living rurally, and those who have more complex needs.

“Our members acknowledge the vital importance of the first 1,000 days of life. As such, we applaud this funding that will support those working with wāhine Māori and their whānau in some of the most challenging circumstances,” says Karen Guilliland, Midwife and Board Member of the Federation.

“We welcome the commitment by the Government to improve the equity and accessibility of maternity services alongside the acknowledgment of the essential part that community midwifery and primary care plays in providing this personal care.”

“Enabling effective local services to support communities – especially those that are more isolated is part of the vision for health and wellbeing networks” says Steve Chadwick - Federation Chair. “For many people, access to services is straightforward and appropriate. However, health and social inequalities persist at unacceptably high rates particularly where access is not straightforward. Targeting this funding to those providing additional help to those who need it most is a very positive step.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Federation of Primary Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour From August

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra from August will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit , will be performed Wellington and Auckland on 6 and 7 August. The Wellington ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 