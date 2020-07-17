Federation Statement On Maternity Services Boost

The Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa New Zealand welcomes the announcement today that Maternity service providers, women and their babies will receive more support with a $242 million funding boost. By increasing funding in this space the Government is prioritising the work midwives do when caring for women living rurally, and those who have more complex needs.

“Our members acknowledge the vital importance of the first 1,000 days of life. As such, we applaud this funding that will support those working with wāhine Māori and their whānau in some of the most challenging circumstances,” says Karen Guilliland, Midwife and Board Member of the Federation.

“We welcome the commitment by the Government to improve the equity and accessibility of maternity services alongside the acknowledgment of the essential part that community midwifery and primary care plays in providing this personal care.”

“Enabling effective local services to support communities – especially those that are more isolated is part of the vision for health and wellbeing networks” says Steve Chadwick - Federation Chair. “For many people, access to services is straightforward and appropriate. However, health and social inequalities persist at unacceptably high rates particularly where access is not straightforward. Targeting this funding to those providing additional help to those who need it most is a very positive step.”

