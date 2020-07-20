News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Mobile Directory Provides Latest COVID-19 Information

Monday, 20 July 2020, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Emergency Q

Emergency Q, the mobile health hospital wait time app, now also offers a free, up-to-the minute directory of COVID-19 information to assist Kiwis in navigating vital health, employment and family support services. This includes information on COVID-19 itself, such as what to do if you have symptoms, plus a ‘click to call’ function to reach mental health support, alcohol and drug counselling, whanau ora services and employment advice.

The app is free and available nationwide to anyone with a smartphone through the AppStore and GooglePlay.

The COVID-19 enhancement to Emergency Q was developed with support from MBIE’s COVID-19 Innovation Acceleration fund and is designed so its content can be updated quickly without any additional coding, ensuring that users have the latest official information as it comes to hand.

“The pandemic has been hugely stressful, and many people want to use a range of health and social services to help them get through. Our new directory makes accessing those services fast and easy, so if you have an employment related question for example, you’ll find organisations who can help. Likewise, if you are feeling like your anxiety levels are through the roof and need to talk to someone, at the touch of a button we can put you through to a mental health service,” says Morris Pita, Chief Executive and founder of Emergency Q.

The COVID-19 directory enhances Emergency Q’s app, which reduces overcrowding in hospital Emergency Departments by re-directing non-emergency cases, like sprained ankles and earache, into primary care.

Launched in 2017, Emergency Q has already been used by more than 38,000 patients in six New Zealand hospitals, reducing Emergency Department overcrowding by between 500 and 700 patients per month, per hospital. Developed by Healthcare Applications Limited, the app was named Most Innovative Technology Solution for the Public Good at the 2018 New Zealand High Tech Awards and is a finalist in this year’s Awards in three categories; Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year; Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service of the Year; and Maori Hi-Tech Company of the Year.

