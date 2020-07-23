News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Cash-starved Family Planning Should Not Have To Apologise To Patients

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists says it is shameful that Family Planning has been pushed to a point where it is having to apologise to patients.

Today it said it cannot meet demand and patients are facing long waits for appointments. It said despite population growth, escalating costs and increasing need for services, it has faced 12 years with no funding increase from government. Family planning clinics across the country unable to keep up with demand.

ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton says Family Planning has been providing essential and valuable services for thousands of New Zealand women against a backdrop of chronic underfunding.

“Every time we go into pay negotiations with our senior doctors at Family Planning, they tell us they are constrained by the Ministry of Health contracts they are under. It’s well past time that the Ministry addressed the long starve they have forced NGOs like Family Planning into”.

“When you talk about investment in health - is there anything that pays a greater dividend than supporting women to plan their fertility, maintain their reproductive health, and get evidence-based advice and support?”

Sarah Dalton says Family Planning is not the one which should be apologising to patients.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour

The NZSO will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit, will be performed in Wellington and Auckland on August 6 and 7. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 