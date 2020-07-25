Statement From Air Commodore Darryn Webb

Statement | 8.40pm 24 July

Five people absconded from a Managed Isolation Facility in Hamilton this evening.

A person was seen exiting over the facility fence by a routine police patrol, and efforts to find and return the group to the facility started immediately.

Four people have been found by police and returned to the facility. One person is still outside of the facility at this time, and Police are continuing to look for this individual.

These people all returned negative results on their day three test results.

More details will be released as they become available.

Updated statement | 9.40pm 24 July 2020

Five people absconded from the Managed Isolation Facility at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton this evening, one adult and four children.

A person was seen exiting over the facility fence at 7pm by the onsite police officer who immediately took action to locate and apprehend them.

Four people were found and detained by 7.50pm and have been returned to the facility. One 17 year old male is still outside of the facility at this time, and Police are continuing to look for this individual.

All five people have returned negative results on their day three test results.

More details will be released as they become available.

© Scoop Media

