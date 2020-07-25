No New Cases Of COVID-19

Today there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report.

It has now been 85 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at 1206, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,307 tests.

That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 453,923

Testing remains an important part of our overall strategy to detect any community cases of COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

We all have a part to play and we’re encouraging anyone who is offered a swab, to take up that offer.

