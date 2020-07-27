News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health Groups Call For Urgent Action On Prevention

Monday, 27 July 2020, 8:12 am
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Tobacco, alcohol and unhealthy food cause about one-third of the annual loss of healthy life-years, yet less than 0.5 percent of the health budget is spent on preventing this damage. What’s more, virtually none of the policies for alcohol and unhealthy foods recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other expert groups have been implemented over the last decade.

Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA), an alliance of over 40 health and consumer groups, is calling for all political parties to include strong prevention commitments in the lead up to the election. HCA chairperson, Professor Boyd Swinburn, said "New Zealanders have seen, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the value of clear Government leadership based on the best available evidence and public health advice. Now it’s time to apply this approach to reducing the huge health damage caused by these harmful products."

Over 300,000 healthy life-years are lost every year from tobacco, alcohol, and ultra-processed foods. Today, the HCA launched its Prevention Brief outlining the top priority recommendations for Government action to reduce this health toll.

Shayne Nahu, HCA Board member and spokesperson for Smokefree Expert Panel, said the next Government needs to implement a comprehensive strategy to bring Aotearoa back on track to meet the Government’s Smokefree 2025 goals. "To achieve this target of less than 5% smoking rates in 5 years, innovative strategies that work, especially for Maori, will be needed. This includes reducing the availability, palatability and addictiveness of cigarettes," said Nahu.

Successive governments have bowed to the lobby pressure from the alcohol industry by not implementing alcohol control recommendations from WHO, the Law Commission and the Mental Health and Addiction Inquiry. The HCA is urging the next government to enact those recommended policies, which include higher taxes, marketing restrictions and reduced community availability. These would reduce the destruction that alcohol causes to families and the wider society, as well as improve people’s health.

Improving children’s diets is the single best way to improve their health and wellbeing. Professor Swinburn said we need to urgently lift our efforts to reduce childhood obesity, which is currently the second worst in the OECD, and improve children’s oral health. Over 8700 children have general anaesthetic operations each year to remove rotten teeth. "The HCA wants a comprehensive food systems and nutrition strategy, which includes bans on marketing junk food to children, healthy food in all schools and early childhood centres, and a UK-style soft drink industry levy," said Swinburn.

The HCA is also calling for a stronger public health investment than the recent Simpson report has recommended. Mr Nahu said, "We need a Maori Health Authority that has actual authority, not just providing advice, to reduce the huge health inequities that continue to destroy whanau and communities. More than 80% of our population’s health status is determined by factors which lie outside the health care system, such as housing, transport, food, and work conditions, so policies in these areas need to also support health."

The HCA wants investment in public health prevention services to be lifted from the current 2-3% of the health budget to 5% by 2023 and the State Services Commission to create commercial conflicts of interest guidance for ministries to prevent the continued derailing of public health policies by vested interests. This will encourage Government to put people before profits.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour

The NZSO will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit, will be performed in Wellington and Auckland on August 6 and 7. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 