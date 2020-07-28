Shorecare Northcross Reopening In August
Shorecare
Northcross, which was designated as a COVID-19 Community
Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) in March, will be reopening
for normal consults on the 3rd August, along with their
tenants TRG Imaging and Foot Mechanics. Since transforming
into a testing facility in less than 48 hours on the 21st
March, the team at Shorecare have tested over 16,000 people
in the wider North Shore and Rodney district. Sarah Peters,
Nurse Manager said that “staff really pulled together and
got stuck in with the ever-changing processes that we threw
at them…dedication to the community and teamwork got
everyone through the sometimes challenging
days”.
Shorecare were the only CBAC in
Auckland to have booked appointments, which helped to reduce
traffic disruption at the busy Oteha Valley and East Coast
Road intersection. Ms Peters said that “feedback from
patients was that they appreciated having a booked
appointment as they did not have to wait for an extended
period of time in traffic”. This also meant that
laboratory forms and swabs could be prepared in advance.
After an appointment was made, security would be informed of
each patient’s surname, appointment time, and car
registration number, which helped to streamline the process.
For those that could not drive to the clinic, Shorecare
repurposed a dental bus from Waitemata District Health Board
(DHB), which was nicknamed the “Scooby
bus”.
The team at Shorecare have felt very
supported by the local community. “We had multiple
messages from people expressing their appreciation and had a
number of gifts from Hells Pizza, Anchor, Whitakers, and
Bays Flowers, just to name a few,” said Felicity Craft,
Marketing and Administration Support. These really helped to
boost morale and keep staff spirits
high.
Before reopening, Shorecare will be undergoing a deep clean both inside and out. Anyone presenting will be screened at the entrance, with those needing a test for COVID-19 separated. If you do have symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, cough, loss of sense of smell or taste, or breathlessness, Shorecare recommend that you first call your GP or Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice. While testing will still be available at both Shorecare Northcross and Smales Farm, many GPs are now also undertaking COVID-19 testing.