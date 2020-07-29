Two New Cases Of COVID-19 At The Border

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand today.

It has been 89 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Today's first case is a man in his 50’s who arrived in New Zealand on 14 July from Afghanistan via Dubai. The positive test was from day 12 testing. He has been transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility.

Today's second case is a man aged in his 40’s who arrived in New Zealand on 27 July from the Philippines, via Hong Kong. He was taken straight to an Auckland quarantine facility as he was symptomatic on arrival. The positive test was from a test on arrival.

There are no recovered cases to report today, meaning the number of active cases in New Zealand is 23.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 1209, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,733 tests, of which 2,481 were in the community, and 252 were in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

That brings the total number of tests completed to date 460,067.

COVID-19 case in South Korea

We continue to exchange information with our counterparts over the traveller who recently tested positive upon arrival in South Korea.

To date, there is no evidence of any transmission in New Zealand involving this case.

We can report today that the Auckland household contacts of this individual have all returned negative results, reinforcing the current low risk of this case to New Zealand.

We are working with our counterparts in Korea and Singapore to further investigate the situation including awaiting the result from a second PCR test from the case.

Contact tracing of passengers on a domestic flight this person was on from Auckland to Christchurch and other possible close contacts continues.

All related tests undertaken to date have returned a negative result, including tests results we have to date from border staff at Christchurch airport. Further testing is underway.

Those identified as close contacts within the 48 hours before the case had their positive test are being asked to self-isolate for the balance of their 14 days. Any casual contacts do not need to self-isolate but are being asked to be tested if they develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 over the 14 day period.

We are also continuing to follow up on the individual’s movements while they were in New Zealand.

While the risk is low, this is an opportunity to demonstrate and continue developing the strength of our contact tracing ability, should community transmission become an issue in this or any other case.

It's also an important reminder to members of the public about continuing to record their movements and to have up to date contacts available for public health officials to find you, if this needs to happen rapidly.

We are very appreciative of the communication we have had from this individual and their close contacts who have been particularly mindful of recording their movements and making them available to us.

We also appreciate the cooperation of our counterparts in South Korea in providing information, particularly from their public health interviews with the traveller.

Anyone concerned about their health as a result of this update can call Healthline on

0800 358 5453

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 621,000 registered users.

There have been 81,048 posters created to date.

The Ministry continues to remind New Zealanders to keep a record of where they've been as this remains one of the best tools in the continued fight against COVID-19. That's why we are continuing to encourage all New Zealanders to download, register and use the app.

