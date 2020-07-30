Donation Helps Light The Way

Thanks to a generous donation of funds to Health Fund PLUS, staff at Whangarei Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) can easily access the veins of premature babies and newborns using a newly purchased Astoida Diaphanoscope.

Developed by a neonatologist, the Astodia uses the latest generation of high-powered LEDs to provide unobstructed views of even the smallest vessels in premature and small infants, reducing the number of needle sticks required.

Astodia utilises red and yellow wavelengths individually to accommodate different patient sizes and vein depths. The yellow light is for viewing smaller veins closer to the skin surface, while the red light illuminates deeper targets. The LEDs are adjustable with different gradients of brightness, for clear vein targeting at various tissue densities. It is lightweight, portable and can be held under the patient's extremities without having to take them out of their incubator. Automatic safety features ensure that the patient is never exposed to an uncomfortable temperature.

The Dairy Goat Cooperative Trust chair Nicola Locke said they were delighted to donate the funds to Health Fund PLUS for Northland DHB to purchase the Astodia.

“The donation fits well with our Trust’s purpose of improving the health, education and welfare of children and families throughout our shareholder regions of Northland, Waikato and Taranaki.”

The Dairy Goat Co-operative Trust was established in 2017 with the aim of strengthening communities through charitable donations which nourish and care for future generations.

The Trust’s primary source of funding is its farmer shareholders, supplemented by contributions from fundraising events involving Dairy Goat Cooperative staff, shareholders and goods/services providers. Funding is focused on organisations in shareholder regions, i.e. Northland, Taranaki and Waikato, which aim to improve the health, education and welfare of children. Trust fund recipients are identified by the Trustees and its contributors.

Health Fund PLUS was set up by Northland DHB and Northland Community Foundation to provide a way for people to give to the DHB by way of donations or endowments. Health Fund PLUS enables Northland DHB to purchase equipment and services over and above what can be purchased through Government funding, helping the organisation provide the best quality healthcare possible to the people of Northland.

Image: SCBU nurse Georgia Kidd using the Astodia on a patient

