News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Maori Nurses And Maori Midwives Demand Urgent Legislative Change

Friday, 31 July 2020, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) Kaiwhakahaere, Kerri Nuku represents the Maori nurses claim in the Wai 2575 Health Inquiry and well as the Oranga Tamariki urgent inquiry that started today at the Waitangi Tribunal.

Mrs Nuku states that “Midwives under the Nurses Amendment Act 1990 empowers midwives to work autonomously however in many ways the tension between the midwifery philosophy limits the expectation that the Midwives should be culturally safe when working with Māori.”

Mrs Nuku has been at the forefront of the fight for pay parity for Maori nurses working for iwi and other Maori health providers who earn 25% less than their colleagues working for District Health Boards.

“We know that a lack of culturally appropriate services, racist and discriminatory behaviour and culturally unsafe staff prejudge Māori women and prejudice Māori whānau from the outset and we seek recommendations for urgent policy and legislative change.”

Mrs Nuku will be presenting her evidence tomorrow afternoon with her legal counsel, Ms Annette Sykes.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

Stefan Wolf: NZ Singer Releases New Album From China

Paekakariki songwriter Stefan Wolf has released his latest album - from China. After arriving in March and the mandatory two week quarantine period (“the food was really bad”), he has settled into the picturesque university town of Guilin in southern ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 