Maori Nurses And Maori Midwives Demand Urgent Legislative Change

New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) Kaiwhakahaere, Kerri Nuku represents the Maori nurses claim in the Wai 2575 Health Inquiry and well as the Oranga Tamariki urgent inquiry that started today at the Waitangi Tribunal.

Mrs Nuku states that “Midwives under the Nurses Amendment Act 1990 empowers midwives to work autonomously however in many ways the tension between the midwifery philosophy limits the expectation that the Midwives should be culturally safe when working with Māori.”

Mrs Nuku has been at the forefront of the fight for pay parity for Maori nurses working for iwi and other Maori health providers who earn 25% less than their colleagues working for District Health Boards.

“We know that a lack of culturally appropriate services, racist and discriminatory behaviour and culturally unsafe staff prejudge Māori women and prejudice Māori whānau from the outset and we seek recommendations for urgent policy and legislative change.”

Mrs Nuku will be presenting her evidence tomorrow afternoon with her legal counsel, Ms Annette Sykes.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

