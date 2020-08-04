News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Podcast Normalising The C Word

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 2:49 pm
Press Release: The C Word

A newly launched podcast is making its mark by bringing the conversation about cancer to the mainstream.

Aucklander Helen King and Taranaki local Belinda Tran-Lawrence produce a weekly show, The C Word: Kiwis talk about cancer, even though the pair have never met.

The two women share a common experience of being diagnosed with Her2 positive breast cancer in 2018. Tran-Lawrence reached out to King after she saw an article about King’s cancer experience in the Sunday Star Times.

“When you’ve been through something as big as cancer you connect with other people who understand what that’s like,” explained Tran-Lawrence.

Seeing a need for a locally produced programme telling Kiwi stories former journalist King came up with the idea to make a podcast.

“Hearing other people’s stories has really helped me in my recovery, we want to educate people that having cancer doesn’t stop once treatment ends. It’s a long road to healing for a lot of us and we wanted to provide a platform for people to talk about that,” King said.

The show is proving popular as the audience grows week to week.

“Raw, real conversations resonate with our audience. Having cancer can feel very lonely at times, especially once treatment is over and the support services drop away.

“For many post-treatment is actually the hardest time, the podcast provides hope life can improve and you return to a new normal.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The C Word on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

World Of WearableArt: Up Close At Te Papa

Waka Huia, Kayla Christensen, New Zealand An extravagant new exhibition at Te Papa will immerse visitors in the very best of global art and design. World of WearableArt – Up Close (Ao KākahuToi – Kia Tata) is a brand-new exhibition featuring garments ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 