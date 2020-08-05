News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

2 New Cases Of COVID-19

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are two new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand today.

It has been 96 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The first case we are reporting today is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand on July 23 from the Philippines via Hong Kong. He has been in managed isolation at the Rydges in Rotorua and tested negative for COVID-19 around day 3 of his stay. He has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility after testing positive around day 12 of his stay in managed isolation.

The second case is a woman in her 40s who arrived in New Zealand on August 1 from the Philippines via Hong Kong. She has been in managed isolation at the Grand Millennium in Auckland, and tested positive around day 3 of her stay.

The total number of active cases in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand is now 24.

These cases bring New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 1,219, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 4,140 tests for COVID-19. There were 485 swabs taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities yesterday. The total number of tests processed to date is now 477,909. We would like to thank all New Zealanders who have come forward to be tested – this wider testing is important to ensure there is no undetected community transmission.

NZ COVID Tracer

New Zealand’s response to COVID-19 works on the basis that we should be prepared for a case of community transmission, and that that could happen at any time.

We have prepared for this eventuality by, among other things, scaling up our capacity in testing and contact tracing, and every New Zealander needs to be prepared for the virus to re-emerge.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said tracing contacts of cases of COVID-19 as quickly as possible would help stop the virus from spreading in our communities.

“We can’t afford for people to wait until there is a case of community transmission to start using the app – we need to quickly be able to isolate any contacts of a future case in our community before the virus spreads out of control.

“By keeping a record of your movements, you will be able to quickly call upon your digital or written diary of your movements to assess whether you may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19.

“Now is the time for New Zealanders to get the app and get in the habit of using it – it is simple, quick and now has extra functionality allowing for manual entries to record where you have been.”

The app has now recorded 630,700 users, and 83,337 posters have been created. There have been 1,885,632 poster scans and 39,730 manual entries into the app.

Masks

The Ministry is actively considering its advice to the public on use of masks, as we look at steps the public could take to be better prepared for a possible further outbreak of COVID-19.

The updated World Health Organization advice is that masks are effective in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when worn by the public where there are cases of community transmission. The WHO also suggests that people should be prepared for the use of masks before the need to use them arises.

We know that masks have been successfully used overseas to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Masks can be particularly useful when people are in close proximity to each other – including on public transport, in shops, and in other confined spaces. If there are further outbreaks of COVID-19, masks will be one important component of our strategy for containing the spread of the virus.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

World Of WearableArt: Up Close At Te Papa

Waka Huia, Kayla Christensen, New Zealand An extravagant new exhibition at Te Papa will immerse visitors in the very best of global art and design. World of WearableArt – Up Close (Ao KākahuToi – Kia Tata) is a brand-new exhibition featuring garments ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 