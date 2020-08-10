News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Cases Of COVID-19

Monday, 10 August 2020, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today.

It has been 101 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Two additional cases are reported as having recovered, so there are now 21 active cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation facilities.

New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at 1,219.

There is no one currently requiring hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 2,125 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 496,606. There were 1,134 swabs taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities yesterday.

Testing

The number of tests yesterday was encouraging for a Sunday.

We’ve now passed 100 days without community transmission, but testing remains one of the best ways to ensure there’s no undetected community transmission in New Zealand. We need everyone to play their part in that.

While COVID-19 continues around the world, New Zealand cannot be complacent.

Our response to COVID-19 works on the basis that we should be prepared for a case of community transmission, and that that could happen at any time.

We have prepared for this eventuality by, among other things, scaling up our capacity in testing and contact tracing, and every New Zealander needs to be prepared for the virus to re-emerge.

Tracing contacts of cases of COVID-19 as quickly as possible would help stop the virus from spreading in our communities.

We can’t afford for people to wait until there is a case of community transmission to start using the app – we need to quickly be able to isolate any contacts of a future case in our community before the virus spreads out of control.

That means now is the time to download and start using the NZ COVID Tracer app, if you haven't already downloaded it.

NZ COVID Tacer App

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded more than 646,400 registered users.

There have been 86,927 posters created, and 27,968 poster scans. There have been 16,151 manual entries recorded in the app.

Masks

We are continuing to recommend households add masks to their earthquake emergency kits, as part of New Zealand’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

We know there has been concern around supply issues, but we urge people to take the same approach as shopping for groceries during Alert Level 4 – shop normally and there will sufficient masks for everyone.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 