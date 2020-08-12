News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Blood Donation Still Essential During Alert Level 3 & 2

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 1:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Blood Service

As the country moves back into Level 3 (Auckland) and Level 2 (rest of NZ), New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) is reminding donors that blood donation continues to be an essential service, and all donor centres and mobile drives across the country remain safe places to visit during all lockdown levels.

“Blood donation is an essential service and NZBS has made significant preparations for this scenario. We have reinstated social distancing at all sites and donor hosts have returned to our donor centres within the Auckland supercity boundary to pre-screen donors before they enter,” says Asuka Burge, National Manager, Marketing and Communications New Zealand Blood Service.

“In line with Ministry of Health guidelines our donor centre and mobile blood drive teams across the country will be wearing masks. Donors are expected to wear masks when visiting a site, and we encourage them to bring their own. If they don’t have one, we will have some available on site.

“We ask any donor who feels unwell to contact us and cancel their appointment, this will allow us to rebook the appointment. Bookings are essential to ensure we can manage supply and demand of blood and blood products as we transition between alert levels across the country.

“The need for blood and blood products is constant, there is no substitute for blood. We continue to ask all eligible and healthy donors to book an appointment and maintain their commitment to donating blood or plasma.

  • Donor centres continue to be safe places to visit.
  • NZBS is asking healthy donors to continue to keep appointments to donate blood
  • Blood stock levels are currently at healthy levels
  • Travel to a nearby donor centre or mobile blood drive is considered essential travel.
  • We encourage anyone visiting our site to scan the QR codes provided at reception for contact tracing purposes.
  • NZBS is asking donors NOT to travel from outside the Auckland supercity boundary to visit an Auckland donor centre
  • Some mobile drives in Auckland will be rescheduled – please check our mobile app or website for updated information.
  • NZBS is advising donors over 70 years of age living within the Auckland supercity boundary to follow Ministry of Health guidelines and stay safe at home.
  • Booking an appointment is essential. Donors without appointments may be turned away if there are no available beds. This helps sites manage the flow of people in donor centres at any given time, and allows NZBS to forecast supply, ensuring it is collecting sufficient quantities of blood types and blood products.

The need for blood is constant. There is no substitute for blood; blood donors save lives.

For more information on donating blood during the COVID-19 lockdown, visit https://www.nzblood.co.nz/give-blood/covid-19-updates/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Blood Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 