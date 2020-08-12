Pacific Health Plus Calls For Pacific Communities To Urgently Prepare In Case Of COVID Outbreak

John Fiso, chairman of Pacific Health Plus and the Pacific Leaders Group, is urging Pacific communities to prepare in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Medical and other resources must be quickly assessed and mobilised to ensure our communities, and providers within those communities, are ready to combat what could be a worst case scenario for our Pacific families in high density areas,” said Mr Fiso.

“With news of transmission in South Auckland - where New Zealand’s largest Pacific population lives - further spread of the deadly COVID-19 in our most vulnerable communities could become a reality - and we must be ready.

“The effects of an outbreak on our close knit Pasifika communities with all of the challenges they already face - job losses, low incomes, multiple family members in condensed housing, and our country’s worst health statistics - has the potential to be catastrophic for this group of New Zealanders.

“Unfortunately when our Pacific communities have been confronted with contagious diseases or viruses in the past, such as measles and rheumatic fever, our country’s response and support has not been good enough.

“This cannot happen this time.

“We need all hands on deck - fanau, communities, providers, agencies, and importantly - our Government.

“This Government enjoys the most loyal support from the Pasifika population in New Zealand - now is the time to repay that loyalty in their time of need.

“The months of preparation, sacrifice and celebrating the successes of keeping COVID at bay, will now, more than ever, test the resilience and fortitude of our Pasifika families with the news of community transmission in our south Auckland community,” concludes Mr Fiso.

Pacific Health Plus, a primary healthcare provider in Cannons Creek, Porirua, will continue to provide support and services to the area.

