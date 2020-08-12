News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

1 New Confirmed Case Of COVID-19

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 6:27 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation today, in addition to the four cases in the community in Auckland that were announced yesterday.

There are also an additional four probable cases, linked to the four confirmed cases that we announced yesterday. All of those probable cases are awaiting their test results, but contact tracing is already underway.

The case at the border we are reporting today is a woman in her 50s who arrived in New Zealand on August 7 from Islamabad via Dubai. She has been in managed isolation at the Novotel Ellerslie and tested positive around day 3 of her stay. She has now been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

That brings New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 1,225, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There are five previously reported cases now considered to have recovered from COVID-19, so the number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 22.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 4,225 tests for COVID-19.

This does not include the large number of test numbers from today.

That brings the total number of tests completed to date over the half a million mark – 502,705. There were 888 swabs taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities yesterday.

Rotorua

We have been talking with the family that visited Rotorua to understand their exact movements during their time there.

Based on the information we do have, we are confident that the visit to Rotorua poses a low risk to others who may have been at places the family visited or stayed at. We do not believe there are any close contacts of the family from the trip to Rotorua.

While information is still being verified, we know the family visited a number of eateries as well as at least two tourist attractions.

The family stayed at the Wai Ora Lakeside hotel while they were in Rotorua, checking in on the on 8th August, checking out on the 11th August.

The family visited the Skyline Gondala and Lodge on Sunday 9 August between 4 and 6 pm.

They also visited the Heritage Farm and Art Gallery on 10 August between 3 and 4.30pm.

Anyone in the vicinity during that time should pay extra attention to their health and stay at home if they become unwell and seek medical advice to get a test.

As we have more locations confirmed, we will publish these on the Ministry website and notify media.

Health order

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today issued an order as New Zealand’s national health officer, directing the following people to immediately self-isolate at their usual homes:

- Employees, contractors, and visitors to the following premises in the last 14 days:

  • Americold in Mount Wellington; and
  • Finance Now (Dominion Road branch).

Those people must stay home and isolate until they have been contacted by the national health service responsible for contact tracing.

Auckland pop-up testing locations

LocationCentre NameOperating HoursReferral Process
NORTHCOAST TO COAST WELLSFORD MEDICAL CENTRE
220 Rodney Street, Wellsford		Open Mon to Sun, 8.30am – 5pm

Patients to call and book an appointment

NO WALK-INS ACCEPTED

Phone 09 423 8086

NORTHCOAST TO COAST WARKWORTH
77 Morrison Drive, Warkworth		Open Mon to Sun, 8.30am – 5pm

Patients to call and book an appointment

NO WALK-INS ACCEPTED

Phone 09 425 8585

NORTHEVENTFINDA STADIUM/NORTH SHORE EVENTS CENTRE
17 Silverfield Lane, Wairau Valley		Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 4pm
(Operational until 6pm 12/8 only)		Walk-in/Drive Thru
CENTRALWHITE CROSS ST LUKES ACCIDENT & URGENT MEDICAL
52 Saint Lukes Road, St Lukes		Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 4pm
(Operational until 6pm 12/8 only)
WESTHEALTH NEW LYNN
Level 1 Carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn		Open Mon to Sun
8.30am – 5pm
EASTBOTANY ROAD COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
292 Botany Road, Golflands		Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 5pm
SOUTHTAKANINI URGENT CARE
106 Great South Road, Takanini		Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm
SOUTHOTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
Otara Town Centre carpark, 14 Fair Mall, Otara		Open Mon to Sun,
8am – 6pm
WAIHEKEWAIHEKE MEDICAL CENTRE
132 Ocean View Road, Waiheke Island		Open Mon to Sun, 8.30am – 4pm

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 