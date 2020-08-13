Otahuhu Health Centre And COVID19 - UPDATE

Following this afternoon’s press release regarding the positive test relating to a client of Otahuhu Health Centre, we have received confirmation from the Ministry of Health that this is one of the four positive cases announced last evening by the Director General of Health Doctor Ashley Bloomfield. This is NOT an additional case of COVID-19 in the community.

For further information, please refer to Auckland DHB. The latest updates and advice on COVID-19 may be found here https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

About Otahuhu Health Centre

Otahuhu Health Centre is a National Hauora Coalition (NHC) clinic with over 4,000 enrolled patients and provides a wide range of medical services to the Otahuhu population.

About National Hauora Coalition

The NHC kaupapa is mana whānau, whānau ora and is a lead advocate for hauora Māori (Wai 2687) through the Waitangi Tribunal Health Services Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 2575). In its day to day activities NHC partners with a wide range of agencies, Iwi and industry groups to commission and deliver a broad range of indigenously designed health and social services to improve health outcomes for Māori, achieve health equity and greater social cohesion for the benefit of Aotearoa.

