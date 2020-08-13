News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Fifteen COVID-19 Auckland Community Testing Centres Open On Thursday 13 August

Thursday, 13 August 2020, 5:04 am
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Two additional pop-up Community Testing Centres (CTCs) will open in Henderson and Airport Oaks on Thursday 13 August, bringing the total number of pop-up and permanent CTCs in Auckland to 15.

Demand for testing is high across the city with 3,546 people swabbed at CTCs on Wednesday 12 August.

Eleven pop-up Community Testing Centres will be open:

  • Coast to Coast Wellsford Medical Centre
  • Coast to Coast Walkworth
  • Eventfinda Stadium Carpark (Wairau Valley)
  • White Cross St Lukes Accident & Urgent Medical
  • Health New Lynn
  • Henderson Specialty Centre
  • Botany Road CTC
  • Local Doctors Airport Oaks
  • Otara Town Centre CTC
  • Takanini Urgent Care
  • Waiheke Medical Centre

These are in addition to the permanent CTCs in Northcote, Eden Terrace, Henderson and Wiri.

People can also be tested for free at general practices and urgent care clinics and these providers have also seen increased demand.

All testing for COVID-19 is free.

If you have any symptoms, please get a free test at your local doctor, Urgent Care Clinic, or at one of our Community Testing Centres. If you have any concerns please seek advice from Healthline or any GP on getting a free test.

