News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hundreds Tested In Hawke’s Bay – So Far All In The Clear

Thursday, 13 August 2020, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hundreds of people were tested for COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay yesterday with no-one returning a positive test so far.

Healthcare workers were kept busy with a steady stream of people seeking tests in Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay. A total of 313 people were tested yesterday.

Hawke’s Bay DHB Medical Officer Nick Jones said due to the increased demand, only people with symptoms or those who had been identified as a contact of a confirmed case in Auckland were being tested.

Symptoms of COVID-19; include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

“It’s important that people with symptoms get tested to protect their friends and whānau and ensure there are no undetected cases of COVID in Hawke’s Bay. Symptomatic people need to stay home and wear a mask if visiting a testing centre, a general practice or a pharmacy,” Dr Jones said.

HBDHB’s new Chief Executive Keriana Brooking started with the DHB this week, bringing with her extensive experience managing the COVID-19 outbreak alongside Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

“We have the processes and experience in place along with the capacity to respond to an outbreak should it happen in Hawke’s Bay. Our focus will be on the community, encouraging people with symptoms to get tested and for people to follow the rules of social distancing, wearing a mask where social distancing isn’t possible, hand-washing and staying home if you were sick,” he said.

Dr Jones asked people to remain patient as general practice worked hard to keep up with the current testing demand. The teams were working hard to test everyone that needed to be tested.

People can ring one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or ring their doctor.

  • Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm Mon-Sun.
  • Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm Mon-Sun.
  • Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri.
  • Central Hawke’s Bay residents need to be referred from their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

These are not drop-in clinics.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 