Record Testing Numbers In Auckland, Central City CTC To Move To Eden Park

Wednesday 12 August was a record day for testing in Auckland with more than 7,800 tests now registered by the city’s laboratories. This number continues to increase as the laboratories register and process the swabs taken yesterday. The previous Auckland record was 6,407 tests registered on 23 June.

The tests on Wednesday include 3,546 people swabbed at community testing centres (CTCs), with a similar volume taken collectively by general practices, urgent care clinics and mobile testing units.

Demand remains high today. As at 2pm, the 15 CTCs in Auckland had swabbed 2,921 people. In addition, general practices and urgent care clinics also report a busy morning. COVID-19 testing is free wherever it is provided.

Auckland health authorities continue to monitor the demand for testing closely and are working to address issues as quickly as possible.

In the past 24 hours, nine new pop-up CTCs were opened across the city giving Auckland more testing capacity than ever before and relieving some of the pressure on the existing six CTCs and our general practices.

If you have any cold or flu-like symptoms call your doctor to find out where you should have a free test. Testing is carried out at general practices, urgent care clinics and community testing centres. You can also seek medical advice on COVID-19 from Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

New location for Central City CTC

From 8am on Friday morning the Central City CTC currently in Eden Terrace will be located at Eden Park. The new location (in the stadium’s Bus Hub on the corner of Sandringham Road and Reimers Avenue) provides better flow and a safer environment for pedestrians seeking testing than the current Eden Terrace site.

With good access to public transport, the Eden Park pop-up CTC will also be well set up for pedestrian ‘walk-ups’ to obtain a test.

Auckland public remain patient despite long queues

The three Auckland DHBs thank the public for their patience as they wait to be tested at our CTCs. We know people are experiencing long waits and we continue to work on ways to increase testing capacity in our region.

We encourage people with symptoms to call their local doctor to arrange a test if they can instead of visiting a CTC. All general practices and urgent care clinics provide free COVID-19 testing.

People who need to visit a CTC can help speed up the paperwork that is part of the process by bringing ID (one for every person who is being tested) and having their NHI number (if they know it) ready to give to our staff.

We also want to thank the residents and local businesses in the neighbourhoods where our CTCs are located for their patience and support. Traffic management plans are in place for each CTC and are monitored and updated, but we know the unprecedented demand for testing can impact local communities.

Stay calm, be kind, and remain vigilant.

The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).

The full lists of locations and hours for Community Testing Centres, pop-up Testing Centres and Urgent Care Clinics in metropolitan Auckland are below.

COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRES as at 14 August 2020

Location Centre Name Operating Hours Referral Process NORTH COAST TO COAST WELLSFORD MEDICAL CENTRE 220 Rodney Street, Wellsford Open Mon to Sun, 8.30am – 5pm Patients to call and book an appointment NO WALK-INS ACCEPTED Phone 09 423 8086 NORTH COAST TO COAST WALKWORTH 77 Morrison Drive, Warkworth Open Mon to Sun, 8.30am – 5pm Patients to call and book an appointment NO WALK-INS ACCEPTED Phone 09 425 8585 NORTH EVENTFINDA STADIUM CARPARK 17 Silverfield, Wairau Valley Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm Walk-in/Drive Thru NORTH NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE 16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Rd Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm CENTRAL EDEN PARK TESTING CENTRE Bus Hub - Cnr Sandringham Road and Reimers Avenue, Kingsland. Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm CENTRAL WHITE CROSS ST LUKES ACCIDENT & URGENT MEDICAL 52 Saint Lukes Road, St Lukes Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 4pm WEST WHANAU HOUSE, WAIPAREIRA TRUST HENDERSON Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm WEST HEALTH NEW LYNN Level 1 Carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn Open Mon to Sun, 8.30am – 5pm WEST HENDERSON SPECIALTY CENTRE 131 Lincoln Road, Henderson Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 4pm EAST BOTANY ROAD COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE 292 Botany Road, Golflands Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 5pm SOUTH LOCAL DOCTORS AIRPORT OAKS 149A Kirkbride Road, Airport Oaks Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 4pm SOUTH THE WHANĀU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC 25 Druces Road, Wiri Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm SOUTH OTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE Otara Town Centre, 14 Fair Mall, Otara Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm SOUTH TAKANINI URGENT CARE 106 Great South Road, Takanini Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm WAIHEKE WAIHEKE MEDICAL CENTRE 132 Ocean View Road, Waiheke Island Open Mon to Sun, 8.30am – 4pm

URGENT CARE CLINICS

Location Centre Name Address Operating Hours NORTH Shorecare Smales Farm Smales Farm 74 Taharoto Road, Takapuna 24 Hours Shorecare Northcross 948 East Coast Road, Northcross 8am - 8pm WEST White Cross Henderson 131 Lincoln Road, Henderson, Auckland 24 Hours White Cross New Lynn 2144-2146 Great North Road, New Lynn 8am – 10pm CENTRAL East Tamaki Healthcare (ETHC) - Glen Innes 5 Mayfair Place, Glen Innes 8am – 8pm White Cross Urgent Care & GP - Ascot 24/7 90 Green Lane East, Remuera 24 Hours White Cross Urgent Care & GP - Lunn Ave 110 Lunn Avenue, Remuera 8am - 8pm White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - Otahuhu 15-23 Station Road, Otahuhu 8am - 10pm Mt Roskill Medical & Surgical Centre 445 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill 8am - 8pm White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - St Lukes 52 Saint Lukes Road, Mount Albert 8am - 8pm White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - Ponsonby 202 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby 8am - 8pm EAST East Care 260 Botany Road, Golflands Open 24 Hours Local Doctors Dawson 124 Dawson Road, Flat Bush 8am -8pm SOUTH East Tamaki Healthcare Mangere Town Centre 10 Waddon Place, Mangere 8am -8pm Local Doctors Weymouth 235 Browns Road, Manurewa 8am -8pm Local Doctors Otara 3 Watford Street Otara 8am -11pm Takanini Urgent Care 106 Great South Road, Takanini 8am -8pm Counties Urgent Care (Papakura) 6-18 O'Shannessey Street, Papakura 8am -10pm Urgent Care Franklin 149 Manukau Road, Pukekohe 8am -8pm

