New CTC To Open In Mangere On Friday 14 August
Friday, 14 August 2020, 5:28 am
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre
An additional Community Testing Centre (CTC) will be open
at the Mangere Town Centre Carpark from 10am Friday 14
August.
Please see the attached for revised opening
hours information and addresses in metropolitan Auckland.
All CTCs will be open this
weekend.
