News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealand Health Group Concern On PPE

Friday, 14 August 2020, 4:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Health Group

Josephine Gagan, New Zealand Health Group Chief Executive

(on behalf of Geneva Healthcare and HealthCare NZ)

New Zealand Health Group’s Crisis Management Response Committee has been very proactive in planning for the resurgence of Covid-19 and currently implementing our second wave pandemic plan. We have also been providing our staff and the people we support with the necessary information and regular updates, and have an open line of communication if they have any concerns or queries so that we can work with them on a solution in keeping with the Ministry of Health (MoH) guidelines.

As always, the health and safety of our staff and the people we support is our top priority.

To that point, while we fully support the need for our staff to access Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), we have grave concerns regarding the issue of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on the following points:

· Guidance: We are still seeking the Ministry for their updated guidance on the appropriate use of PPE. Their previous guidance for Alert Level 3 is not applicable due to its inconsistency in the usage of masks, i.e. given the current advice for Auckland under Alert Level 3 where everyone is required to wear masks. The updated guidelines are critical as they form the basis for the allocation and distribution of PPE to our frontline staff. Complementing the guidelines, full transparency and consistency in what is being communicated to the health and wellbeing sector versus the wider public needs to follow suit.

· Stocks: We have ramped up our PPE distribution to our frontline workers as we forecast an increase in demand due to the current situation. To that point, we have been proactive in ordering the additional required stock levels which, unfortunately, are not being matched by what is in the pipeline to be delivered to us from the Ministry. Given the forecast usage which is currently unmatched by what is being supplied by the Ministry, we could soon be running out of the necessary PPE supplies that are critical to protect both our frontline staff and the people we support.

We are very concerned that we are once again experiencing the difficulties that our sector have had on the onset of this pandemic. Our concern is for our staff who are vulnerable without adequate PPE, and for the thousands of clients that we support who are amongst some of the most vulnerable people in New Zealand.

We respectfully request for the Ministry to show full transparency and prioritise these issues urgently.

Left unresolved, we are quite literally endangering the very health and safety of every New Zealander.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Health Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 