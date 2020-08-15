News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Rotorua And Taupō COVID-19 Alert – Two Places Visited

Saturday, 15 August 2020, 10:23 am
Press Release: Toi Te Ora

A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 on their arrival in Japan had recently visited Rotorua and Taupō before their departure.

As a precaution, Toi Te Ora Public Health are alerting the public to the possibility that they may have been exposed to this person at two places on the following dates and times:

Places visited in Rotorua/ TaupōDate and approximate time
Wairakei TerracesThursday 6 August, 6pm – 7pm
Wai-O-Tapu Thermal WonderlandFriday 7 August, 9am – 10.15am

“If you were at one of these places at these dates and times there is a small possibility that you may have been exposed. You should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and if you develop any symptoms you should immediately self-isolate and arrange to get tested,” says Dr Neil de Wet, Medical Officer of Health.

It can take from 1 to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19 to start developing symptoms, so anyone who visited these places at these times should remain vigilant for the symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from when they may have been exposed.

The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a cough, a fever, shortness of breath, a sore throat, runny nose and temporary loss of smell. "If you develop one or more of these symptoms, stay home and call your General Practice or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice and to arrange to get tested," says Dr de Wet.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Toi Te Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 