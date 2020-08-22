Cystic Fibrosis NZ Mourns Loss Of Patron Sir Bob Elliott

Cystic Fibrosis NZ, and the CF community, mourns the loss of their patron Sir Bob Elliott.

Sir Bob made an extraordinary, lifelong contribution to cystic fibrosis, notably for his work on the new-born screening test, which he believed added 30 years of life for people with cystic fibrosis. His passion for research into childhood illnesses, along with co-founding the medical charity Cure Kids were other highlights.

CFNZ President Denis Currie said, “Sir Bob has left an extraordinary legacy, with people throughout New Zealand and the world who have lived lives that would simply not have been possible without his efforts.”

“There are many Kiwis with cystic fibrosis out there who grew up with Sir Bob, and who will remember not just a brilliant researcher and doctor but a true friend who cared. We will miss him dearly,” said Mr Currie.

“'His most recent focus around the new cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta was a further example of his deep humanity and care for cystic fibrosis people right until the end.”

“The impact he has made on the CF community worldwide, is a legacy that will live on for many years to come.”

© Scoop Media

