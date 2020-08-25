News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Stroke: Current Screening Has No Significant Effect On Incidence Or Mortality

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 8:10 am
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

In a joint statement published in The Lancet, the two leading NGOs called for governments to move away from the widely adopted approach of screening individuals at high-risk of CVD, towards investment in primary prevention at population level.

This would see governments prioritise tobacco and alcohol control measures, as well as the reduction of salt and trans fats in processed foods, and address sedentary lifestyles.

“When 80 percent of strokes happen to people who are not categorised as high-risk, we clearly need to rethink our approach.” says Professor Valery Feigin, Director of the National Institute for Stroke and Applied Neurosciences (NISAN) at Auckland University of Technology (AUT).

“Labelling people as low-risk provides false reassurance and reduces their motivation to control their risk factors, including behaviour risk factors like poor diet, physical inactivity, smoking and alcohol use,” he says.

The adult lifetime risk of stroke is now one-in-four, compared to one-in-six less than two decades ago.

World Stroke Organisation (WSO) President, Professor Michael Brainin, says: “Global progress on prevention has stalled at an enormous cost to individuals and an increasing cost to society. This failure has been made more visible by the current global health and economic crisis, where poor population health and fragile healthcare systems have combined with COVID-19 to deliver a perfect storm”.

Professor Feigin, who serves on the WSO Executive Committee, says there is ‘scant’ robust scientific evidence that current national screening programmes offer value for money in terms of reducing the burden of disease.

“By focusing all of our efforts on identifying and treating diseases of the circulatory system, we are missing the opportunity to intervene on their shared causes much earlier, when the costs are lowest,” he says.

The estimated benefit-cost ratio would be $10.90 in economic and social returns for every $1.00 spent on population-wide primary prevention, according to The Lancet Taskforce on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Professor Feigin says the results would be evident within a year or two – most certainly within an election cycle. He maintains that the annual number of new strokes in New Zealand could be halved, from more than 8,000 to 4,000.

“The benefits of population-wide primary prevention go beyond stroke and ischaemic heart disease – there would be positive flow-on effects for a range of NCDs, including diabetes and most cancers,” he says.

“In the past 30 years, the number of stroke survivors has tripled, yet budgets for stroke-related services remain largely static. The current approach to stroke prevention and treatment is unsustainable, and governments must take radical action now.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 