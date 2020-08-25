News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Charity Hospital Event The Aftermatch A Sell-out

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 8:26 am
Press Release: Southland Charity Hospital

Tickets to a gala dinner set to benefit the Southland Charity Hospital have sold out – just a handful of hours after going on sale.

The Aftermatch will be held at spectacular Bill’s Shed venue at Bill Richardson Transport World on October 17. The evening promises to blend lots of laughs, plenty of entertainment, fantastic food, and great company – all in the name of an incredible cause.

Southland Charity Hospital board member Melissa Vining says she is incredulous that tables to the glamorous affair were snaffled up so quickly.

“I was watching the tables get snaffled up and thought I was imagining things. Every time we do something I am just overwhelmed at the support our community shows for the charity hospital – it honestly blows me away,” she says.

“We’re looking forward to a fantastic night, and we’re so humbled that so many other people are too.”

All of the standard tables at the event were sold out less than three hours after going on sale last night. The corporate ‘Pit Lane’ tables were sold out by this morning. The ‘Pit Lane’ tables will have a prime position inside the venue – housed in the largest private automotive museum of its type in the world – and will include personal table service from the TW Events & Incentives and Transport World teams.

The Aftermatch will be held after the Pack the Park rugby game, set to be played as the curtain-raiser to the Southland Stags v. Taranaki match at Rugby Park in Invercargill. The game is being held to thank the people of Southland and Otago for rallying behind the charity hospital’s cause. The game is also a way to pay tribute to the one year anniversary of the death of Blair Vining. 

The Winton man’s battle to ensure better cancer care for all New Zealanders after he was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer captivated the country and was the catalyst for both the formation of a national cancer care agency as well as the Southland Charity Hospital.

Organisers are remaining tight-lipped on who may take to the paddock during the game, but promise attendees at The Aftermatch will get to mingle with some rather marquee names.

Proceeds from The Aftermatch will go to the Southland Charity Hospital. Founded by the community, for the community, the Southland Charity Hospital will not receive any Government funding but will instead rely solely on the generosity of the public.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southland Charity Hospital on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 