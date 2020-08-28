Pop-up COVID-19 Testing Stations In The MidCentral Region

Following on from the successful pop-up day in Palmerston North recently, MidCentral DHB is continuing community testing with the next free pop-up testing being held in Levin.

The pop-up will be at the car park on the corner of Salisbury St and Bath St, behind New World, on Tuesday 1 September from 10am to 4pm.

MidCentral DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir encourages anyone without cold or flu-like symptoms to drop into the pop-up site to get a free test for COVID-19.

“Following the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the Auckland region, and the subsequent move to National Alert Level 2 here in MidCentral, people are understandably feeling anxious. The community testing we’ll be doing is designed to offer additional reassurance that we remain COVID-19-free, and we want to do all we can to confirm this.

“We would like to see people, whether they have symptoms or not, coming to any of the planned pop-up sites around the region. In particular, we’d strongly encourage those who are at greater risk of poor health outcomes if they were to contract COVID-19 to get a test. This includes Māori and Pasifika people, those aged over 65, as well as members of the community who live with a chronic illness, such as respiratory disease, high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

“It’s important to remember that this testing is not just for your own peace of mind, it’s also to provide your family, friends and the wider community with a sense of confidence that we remain on track in our efforts to stamp out COVID-19.”

For anyone experiencing cold or flu symptoms, testing is available at general practices throughout the MidCentral DHB region and at the Palmerston North Designated Testing Centre on Main Street, seven days a week.

“We are asking people who are experiencing any possible symptoms of COVID-19 to call Healthline or their GP team to arrange for a test.”

COVID-19 symptoms include: coughing, high temperature (at least 38C), shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose or temporary loss of smell.

Dr Weir said plans were also under way for more pop-up sites throughout the region, alongside targeted testing at various business and organisations. Details about further pop-up sites will be available soon.

More information about COVID-19 in the MidCentral district can be found on our website https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz

