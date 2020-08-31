Prostate Cancer Foundation Challenges Kiwis To Make This The Biggest Blue September Yet!

It has never been more imperative for Kiwis to 'go blue' this Blue September to join the fight and raise funds for the special men in our lives - our mates, father, brothers, uncles and grandfathers.

Blue September is Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand's National Prostate Cancer Awareness month and the Foundation is asking New Zealanders to hold a "Blue Do" to raise awareness and to fundraise and join the fight against prostate cancer.

The annual Blue September campaign is led by long-term ambassador, Jason Gunn, who shares an emotional message about the man behind Thingee, the puppet from his renowned ‘Son of a Gunn’ children’s show and long-time friend.

"I recently lost my mate Alan to prostate cancer, so I guess you could say Blue September is personal for me this year. Let’s throw the biggest, bluest Blue Dos we’ve ever thrown, and please, get checked. Prostate Cancer is a real Thingee," urges Gunn.

Kiwis can make a donation online, or get friends, family and colleagues together for a "Blue Do" sharing photos and the hashtag #bluedothingee across their social channels. A Blue Do could be a morning tea, a round of golf, a dress-up day in the office, a bloke’s BBQ or a girls' night out. Whatever it is, the Prostate Cancer Foundation is asking kiwis to theme it blue to create awareness and raise money to go towards life-saving research, education programmes and support for the men and families who are suffering.

Prostate cancer is the number one cancer affecting men in New Zealand - one in eight men will be diagnosed in their lifetime, one is diagnosed every three hours and at least one will die each day. With most men not experiencing symptoms, the key to decreasing these devastating figures is yearly check-ups and early diagnosis.

New statistics reveal that almost 300 fewer men were diagnosed in March and April this year as a result of New Zealand’s lockdown, when compared to the same period last year. COVID-19 has meant delays in testing, diagnosis and treatment, which could be fatal. It is very likely that the recent level 3 lockdown in Auckland has meant a delay for men getting their regular check which means a further delay in diagnosis.

With early detection leading to better outcomes, Prostate Cancer Foundation’s message is clear - get checked and tell your mates and loved ones to do the same.

Dr Jim Duthie, prostate cancer surgeon and medical advisor to the Prostate Cancer Foundation commented, "Taking care of your own health is also about taking care of the people that depend on you. If we want to live not only longer but better lives, it takes some investment now. Prostate cancer screening is as easy as a blood test, and can pick up a problem well before you have any symptoms and while it can still be successfully treated. It is worth it to you, and to your loved ones."

Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Chief Executive, Graeme Woodside, says, "We have recently witnessed the power that New Zealand can have when they come together as one. We’re now calling on the country to get involved with our Blue September campaign to encourage our Kiwi men to put their health first, raise money and save lives."

"With the latest level 3 lockdown in Auckland, sign-ups for Blue Dos are well behind where they were last year, so we are asking people to plan their Blue Do and sign up on the Blue September website", says Graeme.

Go to www.blueseptember.org.nz to find out how to put on your own ‘Blue Do’ and donate to join the fight against prostate cancer. Every dollar counts.

