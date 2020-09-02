Harmony Way To Resolve COVID-19 Crisis

The human body is a natural ecosystem already hosting trillions of microorganisms. Some of those co-exist microorganisms are beneficial to the human body while some of them are deadly, such as streptococcus.

1. Asymptomatic confirmed cases show that human can live in harmony with COVID19 virus.

2. More than 90% of cases can self-heal without hospital care.

3. Evidence supports the link between mental wellbeing status and COVID19 death rate.

COVID19 pandemic provides HARMONY lessons to human. Harmony is an acronym for happiness, autonomy, resilience, motivation, opportunity, nature and young:

1. Happiness: When we are happy, we feel less pain and discomfort. We sleep well and our body function well too. The human body is not killed by the virus, our own reaction to the virus create the symptoms and eventually kills the body at CSS (cytokine storm syndromes). When you are happy, your body releases the cytokine gradually in balance to control the infection. Our body already lives in harmony with so many microorganisms, and it is happy for COVID19 to become part of the big family, the body ecosystem.

2. Autonomy: The microbe profile on everyone is unique, so everyone needs to find their own path to living in harmony with COVID19. In the natural ecosystem, all lives live autonomically in harmony with others, and interdependent state. Be autonomy while respect others autonomy. Allowing the maximum autonomy for individuals by simplifying the legal system. Review the laws that take autonomy away from law-abiding citizens. Yet, there needs to be a more constructive consequence for those who trespass others.

3. Resilience: Resilience is the ability to adapt to a new environment while still holding your peace within. Practice emotional hygiene as we do for our physical hygiene. We need resilience to live in this fast-changing world. The resilience of a community needs harmony within. There is only one human race. United we stand, divided we fall. Together we can achieve anything.

4. Motivation: People naturally motivated to do our best to protect ourselves and our love ones. We are motivated to be authentic self, be kind and caring for the others around us too. Reduce the restrictions and limitations which can be systematic and become self-composing.

5. Opportunity: COVID19 pandemic provides the opportunity for people to reflect, think, search, and plan for their life purpose. Thanks for the wage subsidy. Hope everyone can have the opportunity to work for their passion, not just to survive.

6. Nature: Globally, with less human activities, wildlife back to cities. Mother Earth can live without human, and we can't live without her. We must live in harmony with our Nature. Eliminate harmful human interventions to our natural world. With all the new technologies, we can have Zero-Waste living in NZ, no more landfills.

7. Young: Statically, younger generations are much safer than the elderly at COVID19. Young is the connection for the cycle of HARMONY. The more we nurture children with harmony, the more harmony in our lives in our future. Respect youth and their voice while they are learning to respect others. Maintaining a young heart, enjoying your life with an open mind full of opportunities.

I wish everyone can learn the lessons from COVID19. Wish one day, we can together achieve a vision: happy healthy people live in clean green Earth. Happiness Index as the primary indicator instead of the GDP(Gross Domestic Product) will be a good start. Focusing on a happiness index is a more proactive approach to resolve a lot of troubles in the community now. Emotional and mental wellness will be much easier to achieve if everyone is happy.

Mahatma Gandhi – Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

Love yourself. Do your best. Enjoy life as a learning journey. Master the art of balance.

Be the best kind self. The first environment worth saving is you.

Sophia Xiao-Colley

