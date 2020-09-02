News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

GPNZ Calls For Government To Fund Nurses’ Pay Increase

Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 5:19 pm
Press Release: General Practice NZ

General Practice New Zealand (GPNZ) is calling on the Government to fund an increase in primary care nurses’ pay to match that of their hospital colleagues, and avoid a continuation of this week’s industrial action.

GPNZ Chair and Karori GP, Dr Jeff Lowe said: ‘We fully support the nurses striking this week, but it’s disappointing that our nurses have had to resort to this. General practices want to be able to pay their nurses more, but it’s impossible unless the Government makes new funding available.

‘Practice income is largely controlled by the Government, who set the maximum level of fees they can charge and who they can charge, plus the funding they receive for each patient enrolled. We made representations to the Ministry of Health earlier this year for an increase in funding that would have allowed us more flexibility with nurses’ pay, but our request was denied.’

Most practices will open as normal on September 3, while New Zealand Nursing Organisation members who are part of the primary care MECA arrangements are on strike, though some nurse-led appointments are being postponed.

GPNZ CEO, Liz Stockley said: ‘We want pay equity for our nurses. It is simply not fair that nurses are being financially penalised - earning on average 10% less than their DHB-employed counterparts – because they choose to work in primary care. Many practices are already struggling financially, and only additional funding can cover the pay increase their nurses deserve.’

Dr Lowe added: ‘Primary care nurses are the core of health promotion, illness prevention and care and support for people with complex long-term conditions. Where would the country’s COVID-19 testing strategy or our future vaccine strategy be without our primary care nurses?

‘We need to build and develop our primary care nursing teams to achieve the improvements in population health we’re aiming for, but instead we risk turning them away from these attractive careers. The Government needs to step in and show how much they value this essential workforce.’

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from General Practice NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 