NZIPC To Prioritise Attaining Positive Client Outcomes In Allied Health Service Delivery

Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 5:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Independent Practitioners Collective

The New Zealand Independent Practitioners Collective (NZIPC) https://relationshipmatters.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=36e1af9eecf455c7d55c15319&id=f5c221ae5d&e=897f3892d6 has been established to represent allied health practitioners who are “outcome-informed” in their work.

An “outcome-informed” allied health practitioner is one who holds no particular loyalty to any specific model of practice; is not bound by the political, ideological, cultural, or arbitrary practice requirements of any particular self-appointed professional or special interest group; and who formally measure their client outcomes as a matter of course, being directed in their practice work by the outcome feedback of their clients.

NZIPC membership (which is currently free) is open to allied health practitioners in the education, health, justice and social welfare government agencies, community based social service agencies, Iwi Social Services, Pacific Island Organisations, and private practice disciplines.

“We know from over 70 years of outcome research that routinely and formally measuring client outcomes doubles service delivery effectiveness, halves treatment costs, and is preferred by over 90% of service delivery clients, so it makes sense to work in this way” says NZIPC Secretary Stephen Taylor.

“There are a number of artificial barriers that have been set up within respective allied health fields that separate competent, qualified, and experienced service providers from those who would greatly benefit from these services., and we reference a number these barriers under the “Fact or Fake” component of our associations website. What we would like to see is for clients of service providers to have an authentic choice in who they wish to engage with, rather than being illegitimately limited from doing so as a result of sans-evidence industry biases, which themselves create long service delivery waiting lists, increased client vulnerability, and unnecessary additional funding costs” says Mr Taylor.

A Directory of recommended Outcome-Informed Allied Health service delivery practitioners for referral purposes may be secured by emailing info@nzipc.org for more information.

