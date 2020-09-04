News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZNO Acknowledges Departing Chief Nursing Officer

Friday, 4 September 2020, 5:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is sad to see the departure of Margareth Broodkoorn as the Ministry of Health’s Chief Nursing Officer, and wishes her well in her new role as CEO of the Hokianga Health Community Trust.

NZNO Chief Executive Memo Musa says Ms Broodkoorn, believed to be the first Chief Nursing Officer of Māori descent, brought a true cultural understanding towards strengthening nursing workforce planning, supporting advances in nursing practice and models of care - and she had the urgency to further drive the safe staffing agenda.

"Within her time in the role I have really admired this approach, and it was a pleasure to work with someone so dedicated to the wellbeing of the nursing workforce.

"There are many challenges facing the nursing profession. She recognised this, and the many view points from across the nursing profession. And while we did not always agree on everything she showed leadership commitment to work together to face challenges.

"In particular I acknowledge her role as leader of the Nursing Accord Co-ordination Group, and her infection prevention and control work, especially the use of PPE across the health and disability system. She was also key in assisting the sector to gain 100 percent employment of new nursing graduates, and a champion of the Enrolled Nurse-Supported-into Practice Programme with funding being approved in Budget 2019 to support implementation of these key initiatives."

Mr Musa said NZNO worked closely with Ms Broodkoorn on a number of issues including planning and celebration for 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife and on collating Aotearoa New Zealand information for the World Health Organizations’s State of the World Nursing Report.

"I will miss working with Ms Broodkoorn and, as an organisation, NZNO will miss her as a strong advocate for nursing. We wish her all the best in her next endeavours."

