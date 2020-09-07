Dementia Care & Support In New Zealand

If one of your loved ones has received the diagnosis that they have dementia it can be a challenging time trying to figure out how you can best support them. Geneva Healthcare has released an informative guide on Dementia Care that will help you navigate the situation. It covers what dementia is, how you can care for someone with dementia, the challenges you may face and the support options available to you.

The article states that Dementia is an umbrella term, used to describe a set of symptoms that affect how well our brains work. According to Alzheimer's New Zealand, the most common form of dementia is Alzheimer's disease. It can be different for everyone but common symptoms include changes in memory, personality, behaviour, thinking and emotions.

In New Zealand, there are over 41,000 people currently living with dementia, which will almost double to 75,000 people by 2026 (Dr Kathy, 2014). According to Geneva Healthcare, this fact shows why it is important to learn about dementia. Any of your loved ones could be impacted and the risk of developing this disease is higher as the person gets older.

According to Geneva Healthcare, it is crucial you get the right information and support to help you. A local GP or Alzheimer's organisation are great places to begin. These places can also suggest a home and community support provider, such as Geneva Healthcare, to give your loved one the right support to continue living life to the fullest. Support services can range from help at home with tasks such as cleaning, cooking, medications, and showering to helping out with transport and shopping.

When a family/whānau member or a friend starts to take care of someone who has dementia, Geneva Healthcare states there are a few important factors to take into consideration. For example, the home environment plays an important role as people with dementia need to be able to live in a friendly and familiar environment where they can be as independent as possible, including living in their own home. The familiarity with their home will help them navigate where they want to go.

Communication will also become difficult, a person with dementia will find it more and more challenging to speak or express themselves clearly. It also affects their ability to understand what others are saying to them, making them feel more stressed, angry and resentful. Other things to think about include; nutrition, incontinence, intimacy, personal care and emotional reassurance.

“It's important to reassure people with dementia that they are loved and accepted. They need to know that they are safe and cared for as it will help to alleviate stress for them and their loved ones,” says Geneva Healthcare.

Taking care of someone with dementia can be both rewarding and challenging for family/whānau. Geneva Healthcare states that it is important to note that if you are in this position you should not deny any feelings. It is better to share them by talking with family/whānau and friends to try and feel better.

“We all deserve a break from whatever we are doing, even if it is taking a break from caring for someone you love. Once again, this is often the best way to ensure that you stay well, and the care for your loved one with dementia is sustainable,” adds Geneva Healthcare.

There are also respite care services available as support. These are planned or temporary emergency care services provided to the caregiver of a child, adult or senior. Funded by your local District Health Board (DHB), respite care can be in a short term care facility, in a day programme, or even in your own home.

Geneva Healthcare believes getting professional dementia support has many benefits. It can give the family and person living with dementia reassurance that the support provided is of high quality and done by a professional that is trained and qualified to look after people with dementia. Geneva Healthcare offers 24/7 wraparound support that gives real choice, real care and real peace of mind to everyone.

