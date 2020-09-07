Are You At A Loss About Covid?

It’s time we talked

“Lack of power, lack of choice and lack of control, induces fear and a sense of loss and can typically lead to a compounding of all the losses you’ve ever experienced in your life. Not everyone shares the same level of resilience; you just don’t know how someone is going to cope. That’s why we need to open up discussion.” Says Jill Goldson, Director of Family Matters.

Goldson is concerned that people are suffering emotionally during our pandemic period. Goldson has recently recorded 2 episodes with the recently launched At A Loss podcast series to open up conversation around this issue and for people dealing with loss and anxiety around the current social limitations around Covid 19.

“People are suffering and many are suffering alone. For some its situations like not being able to see a child or grandchild, not being able to visit their elderly at rest homes, or missing out on simple things like saying hello to the people they usually see in their neighbourhood. We need to send a message to people - you’re not alone.” she says.

At A Loss is a podcast series that brings listeners a greater awareness, understanding and positivity towards the experience of death and loss. The series shares insightful, confronting and at times joyful moments between our host Timothy Giles and his generous and his guests. Giles is able to draw from his experience as a funeral celebrant to host some very difficult and important topics.

“Let’s begin this korero. Uncomfortable conversations help us make progress, and this is a safe place where we can have them. Right now with social restrictions and many forms of isolation, we are seeing an overwhelming amount of uncertainty, hostility and fear – it’s the unknown taniwha. Let’s draw people out and arm them with the tools to deal with their new normal. We want them to know they are not alone,” says Giles.

The first 6 podcast episodes are available now, with a new episode going up online each week. Interviews have been carried out with people who work in bereavement counselling, the funeral industry, mental health workers, and those who have been affected by loss. Topics like suicide and the loss of young people are not off limits as this podcast series sets out to explore grief to its fullest and open up these conversations to a wider audience.

The time has come to be open and transparent about the grief we all experience. Davis Funerals has wholeheartedly backed this podcast series and with the current climate of Covid-19 we step away from our theme around death, to talk about the loss we all experience with Covid-19.

At A Loss offers an online resource to connect people with other human beings. Content Manager and Podcast Producer, Karen Earl has developed a website and facebook page designed to link people up with the At A Loss community.

“Each episode gives listeners insights and learnings to add to their grief toolbox. What we realized through recording these episodes was that part of the grieving and healing process is about talking to people, so as well as listening to this content we offer person to person connection. This might be with a grief professional, or most often someone like you who’s been through a similar type of loss,” says Earl.

18 year old Funeral Directors Assistant – Daetona. Through Gateway Programme he embarked on a career in funerals at age 15 and after 4 years in the industry believes that death and grief is a subject that should be taught at schools.

“There are two things that are destined in life and they are taxes and death. It’s just a matter of when it occurs. Let’s educate from a young age so that we grow up with a general understanding around of how to grieve. Death should be taught at schools in the same way sex education and drug education is.’ he says.

Daetona is a part of a suicide prevention programme and he believes that suicide is such a taboo subject that it doesn’t open up enough opportunities for people to talk about their grief around suicide. “Talking is part of grieving,” he says in his recent interview featured with At A Loss.

At A Loss podcast series will be releasing an episode of content every week for the next year, so find your favourite podcast platform and set it to your ‘favourites’ list. We welcome your feedback and input from anyone who would like to be considered for interviews.

For more information and to listen to episodes head to www.ataloss.co.nz

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/atalosspodcast

At A Loss podcast series is available on all mainstream podcast platforms:

https://soundcloud.com/user-727817426/tracks

https://open.spotify.com/show/4csvmj3l8ZtwzXen3Z3ZiR

https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjg1Njg5NDAxNS9zb3VuZHMucnNz

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/at-a-loss

https://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/at-a-loss/id1524729247

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-at-a-loss-69295968/

https://castbox.fm/channel/At-a-Loss-id3139741?country=us

We would like to recognize the bravery of those who have contributed their time and input to this worthwhile podcast series. Thanks goes to Davis Funeral Homes for making this series possible and the hard work of General Manager Nardus Oelofse for leading the team that has worked so diligently to product this content.

