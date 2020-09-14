News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hospital’s Care Of Woman With Pressure Injuries

Monday, 14 September 2020, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

The Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner today released a report finding a district health board (DHB) in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failures in the care it provided to a woman who developed pressure injuries in hospital.

The woman was in her sixties and had multiple medical conditions. She was admitted to hospital after suffering a major stroke and was assessed as being at high risk of developing pressure sores. The woman developed pressure injuries three days later. She spent several weeks in hospital over the next four months, in between being discharged to a rest home for ongoing care. Her pressure wounds and overall condition deteriorated, and on her last admission to hospital she was diagnosed with sepsis from an infected pressure injury. Although surgery was undertaken to try to clear the infected tissue, the woman became clinically unstable and sadly died.

Former Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill was critical of the delayed assessment and poor management of the woman’s risk factors for skin integrity. He considered closer monitoring of her deteriorating wounds was necessary. Although the woman had been given an air mattress to help prevent pressure injuries, there were clear indications that the air mattress was not operating correctly and staff did not investigate or escalate the issue. Mr Hill was also critical that wound care or palliative specialists were not involved in the woman’s care sooner, and that the hospital discharged the woman back to the rest home without providing sufficient information regarding her pressure wound status or instructions for monitoring her injuries.

"In my opinion, [the woman] was let down by various aspects of the care provided to her by numerous staff at [the DHB]. As a consequence, her pressure injuries were not managed appropriately, and opportunities to prevent further pressure injuries from developing were missed," Mr Hill said.

"It is important to ensure that a patient’s end-of-life care is provided in a way that seeks to mitigate the upsetting circumstances for both the consumer and the consumer’s family, and I consider that in this instance, that did not occur."

The DHB has taken numerous steps to improve its service since these events, including implementing a range of educational initiatives and process changes around pressure injury care. Mr Hill also recommended that the DHB apologise to the woman’s family.

The full report for case 17HDC01382 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 