Medsafe Warns Consumers Not To Consume Coffee Product Marketed For Weight Loss

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 9:52 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health


Medsafe has published a privileged statement issued by the Director-General of Health under section 98 of the Medicines Act 1981.

This statement is issued as an alert to warn consumers of the dangers of consuming a product marketed for weight loss, weight management or to improve mood, under the branding Elevacity Elevate Smart Coffee (Version 3) (powder in a tub). The product has been tested by Medsafe and found to contain phenethylamine, a controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975.

The warning is published at the following link: https://www.medsafe.govt.nz/safety/SafetyCommunications.asp#Alert.

Consumers should not consume the product and should return it to the supplier or dispose of it safely.

Elevacity Elevate Smart Coffee (Version 3) has been sold for weight loss / weight management and is claimed to improve mood and focus.

There’s no reliable information about how many people have taken the product.

This product is supplied through online marketing, so it is not possible to be sure that all sources / importers of these products have been identified.

Consumers should seek medical advice if they feel unwell when taking the product.

Adverse reactions to the product should be reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring: https://nzphvc.otago.ac.nz/report/.

Consumers can also report any concerns to Medsafe: www.medsafe.govt.nz/safety/report-a-problem.asp.

This warning has been issued as a privileged statement by the Director-General of Health under section 98 of the Medicines Act 1981. 
 

