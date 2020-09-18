News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZNO Service To Nursing Award 2020 Goes To Patient Rights Advocate

Friday, 18 September 2020, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

Each year the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) presents Service to Nursing and Midwifery Awards as a way of recognising nurses or midwives who are NZNO members and who have made a positive difference to nursing or midwifery practice or practice environment.

The Award was presented on 17 September at NZNO’s online AGM to Waitematā-based registered nurse Bronwyn Kavalinovich. A longstanding member and delegate for NZNO’s Greater Auckland Region, her nominators say Bronwyn has been a strong advocate for patient rights and women’s rights around informed consent.

"Bronwyn advocated for both patient and staff adherence to the informed consent process for operations where others were present as observers," say nominators Esther Linklater and Geraldine Kirkwood.

"This process took several years, and Bronwyn faced some stiff opposition regarding the concerns she had raised and continued to raise at every opportunity while advocating for patients."

Bronwyn says she was surprised to receive the Award and that she feels incredibly humbled and honoured.

"I am so grateful and really want to thank my nominators and the wonderful staff at NZNO, such as Professional Nursing Advisor Kate Weston. It was so good to be working with NZNO to advocate for patients and to instigate a much needed change."

Bronwyn says that, while she enjoys her current work, she is looking to the future and possible work more directly involved with patient advocacy.

