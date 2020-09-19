2 New Cases Of COVID-19

There are two new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today; the first has been detected in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility and the second is a community case.

The source of the community case is still being investigated.

In the meantime, Auckland Regional Public Health Service has identified all close contacts, who have been isolated and tested.

There are 50 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 20 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their household contacts.

Four people are in hospital with COVID-19 – one each at Auckland City and North Shore hospitals and two in Middlemore. All four patients are in isolation on a general ward.

Since August 12, our contact tracing team has identified 3,918 close contacts of cases, of which 3,912 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and we are in the process of contacting the rest.

There are five recovered cases to report, bringing our total number of active cases to 67.

Of those, 34 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 33 are community cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 1,460, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 8,359 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 905,436.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,235,600 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 64,626,993 poster scans, and users have created 3,035,580 manual diary entries in NZ COVID Tracer.



© Scoop Media

