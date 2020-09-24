Pedal4Prostate: We All Have A Reason To Ride

If you haven’t been personally affected by prostate cancer you’re bound to know someone who has, so it’s time to saddle up and put your pedal to the metal for the fun and adrenalin-filled Pedal4Prostate, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, Sunday 8 November.

In this time of uncertainty and the disappointing cancellation of many sporting events, the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions has ensured this 4-hour endurance event remains firmly fixed in the cycling calendar, not just for the recreational cyclist but for the enthusiast seeking time trial and training opportunities.

For friends and whanau seeking a family day on the track, those wanting to beat a personal challenge or pitch themselves against friends or workmates, Pedal4Prostate offers something for everyone wrapped up in a fun-filled and action-packed day, not to mention a rare opportunity to tackle an international motor racing track, with no cars.

The serious side to Pedal4Prostate is that it serves as a key fundraiser for the Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand, with proceeds from entry fees and participant fundraising helping provide support to men and their families.

"In addition to providing support for men with prostate cancer, money raised goes towards raising awareness and funding research for a disease that will affect 1 in 8 men during their lifetime. With more than 3,500 men diagnosed every year, we all have a reason to ride," says Foundation CEO Graeme Woodside.

In this very challenging year, Pedal4Prostate takes on greater importance. The number of men getting their regular checks for prostate cancer and the number of men diagnosed was lower during the lockdown compared to last year. Pedal4Prostate provides an opportunity for the Foundation to create more awareness and to urge men to get their regular check.

Pedal4Prostate is proudly sponsored by Hampton Down Motorsport Park, and NZ Crane Hire. "We’re proud to support such an important event and worthy cause," says Hampton Downs Commercial Manager Mike Marsden, "with motorsport being such a male dominated industry it is important that we do our part to help raise awareness for this disease and help break the stigma around testing."

Adds NZ Crane Hire Managing Director Deane Manley, "We all know someone who has been affected by prostate cancer and as part of a similarly male dominated industry we know it is so important that we do our part to help raise awareness and encourage men to get tested regularly".

Pedal4Prostate registrations are now open [earlybird special valid until 30 September] with solo rider, 2-person or 4-person team options, over 60s and e-bike categories, and special entry for school students over 13 yrs. For those keen to give e-bikes a go, Electrify NZ has generously supplied 14 e-bikes for hire, and there will also be a few for spectators to try out.

There’s a fantastic range of prizes on offer for both teams and individuals as well as a fabulous sponsored package for the top fundraiser, who will enjoy three days of luxury at Mt. Maunganui, including the use of an Audi Q8, two night’s accommodation in an Oceanview Apartment and scenic helicopter ride.

Riders can register at https://pedal4prostate.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

