NZDA Welcomes Labour Party Oral Health Policy

Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) has welcomed the new Labour Party oral health policy.

Labour will invest $176 million to improve dental access for the lowest income New Zealanders.

NZDA says that their continued advocacy on improving low income adult access has been vital.

“NZDA has repeatedly said that the $300 emergency dental grant was insufficient,” said NZDA President Dr Katie Ayers.

“We commissioned a robust report which we’ve advocated to politicians on. A first measure NZDA recommended was to increase the treatment availability to the most vulnerable Kiwis.”

“We acknowledge that Covid has impacted spending priorities, including on Vote Health, so this is a step in the right direction.

NZDA warns though that the ‘ambulance at the bottom of the cliff’ approach isn’t sustainable.

“Whilst this will allow many of our more vulnerable adult beneficiaries to access urgent dental treatment, without a commitment to better prevention through reducing sugar consumption with a sugar levy and water fluoridation to more communities, this country will continue to chase a growing dental disease problem and increasingly expensive dental treatments.

However, we recognise that Labour Party health spokesperson Chris Hipkins and the health team are picking up an important need with this policy.

“The Association is vocal on prevention, so this also should mean increasing access to community water fluoridation and taking strong steps to limit the consumption of sugary drinks,” said Dr Ayers.

