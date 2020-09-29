News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Suicide Prevention Roadshow For Construction Workers Arriving In Your Town

Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 3:08 pm
Press Release: MATES in Construction

Local construction industry workers are being invited to a free national roadshow that will feature training in suicide prevention. The roadshow is visiting 34 towns and cities across New Zealand.

The construction industry has the highest suicide rate of any commercial sector in the country.

The suicide prevention training is offered by MATES in Construction, an industry group established by the construction industry specifically to free provide suicide prevention training to industry employees.

MATES chief executive Victoria McArthur says the MATES programme is designed to encourage everyone in the construction industry to work together to actively support each other on and off site when work and life challenges become unbearable.

She says the increase in demand for construction work in recent years, and the incredible pressures to meet deadlines while adhering to tight budgets have created a working environment that takes its toll on workers at an alarming rate.

The national roadshow, which is delivered by Building Skills Maintenance, will cover a range of construction industry topics and is free to all workers across the residential, commercial and civil sectors of the industry.

The suicide prevention training will cover the issue of mental health in the construction industry, what it looks like when a mate is struggling and what practical steps each worker can do to help.

MATES representation is being led by former Super Rugby player and MATES Field Officer and Kainga Ora Relationship Manager, Slade McFarland, and other members of the MATES team. He will be rolling into town in a campervan, sponsored by Jucy – which will make him pretty hard to miss.

photo attached: Slade McFarland (left) with fellow Mates Field Officer, Richie Hepi.

Roadshow Dates
 

Hamilton, September 30

Warkworth, October 13

Whangarei, October 14

Kerikeri, October 15

New Plymouth, October 19

Whanganui, October 20

Taupo, October 21

Napier, October 22

Wellington, October 27

Palmerston North, October 28

Petone, October 29

Masterton, November 2

Blenheim, November 4

Nelson, November 5

Westport, November 9

Greymouth, November 10

Christchurch, November 11 & 12

Ashburton, November 16

Timaru, November 17

Dunedin, November 18

Invercargill, November 19

Queenstown, November 23

Wanaka, November 24

Auckland, November 30 & December 1, 2 & 3

For a full schedule of what towns and cities the roadshow is visiting and when see mates.net.nz/bsm-roadshow/

