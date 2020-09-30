1 New Case Of Covid-19



There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today and no new cases in the community.

The person who has tested positive around day 3 of their time in managed isolation arrived from France via Singapore on September 25. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

There are 17 people isolating in the Auckland quarantine facility from the community, which includes 9 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their household contacts.

One person is in hospital with COVID-19 at Middlemore hospital. The patient is in isolation on a general ward.

Since August 11, our contact tracing team has identified 4,073 close contacts of cases, of which 4,073 have been contacted and are self-isolating or have completed self-isolation. This number has dropped since yesterday due to records being identified as duplicates in the system.

Twelve previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, bringing our total number of active cases to 44.

Of those, 30 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 14 are community cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,480, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 4,969 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 960,559.

Preventing infection

The ways we prevent COVID-19 spreading also apply to many other infectious diseases.

While the spread of COVID-19 is slowing, we can all look after ourselves and our communities by washing our hands, cleaning high-touch surfaces, and practising good cough and sneeze etiquette.

If you are unwell, you should avoid contact with other people and seek advice from your healthcare provider or Healthline.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,285,600 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 79,195,293 poster scans, and users have created 3,443,349 manual diary entries in NZ COVID Tracer.

