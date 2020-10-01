News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Morrinsville Chef Tops Fundraising Efforts In Support Of Better Breathing

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation’s (ARFNZ) annual Breathe Better September campaign wrapped up yesterday raising over $20,000 in donations, with a record number of Better Breathing Heroes taking part.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness of asthma and other respiratory conditions and encouraged all Kiwis to show their support for better breathing, and their own respiratory health.

Lisa MacKay, a Better Breathing Hero and qualified chef from Morrinsville, raised over $7,000 throughout the month, with activities including, raffling off baked goods, exercise challenges, and a charity auction with items donated from local businesses.

"What started out as a $500 donation from myself, became so much bigger than I imagined, and it’s been awesome to see our generous family, friends and Waikato business community rally together to support this initiative," says Lisa.

Breathe Better September is a campaign which is close to Lisa’s heart, having lived with asthma since she was a child.

"I hope that by sharing my story, I can encourage others to get out and raise awareness as well."

ARFNZ Chief Executive Letitia Harding is blown away by the amount of support Kiwis have demonstrated throughout this year’s annual appeal month.

"Every year I love to see how our community and local businesses get involved to support the Foundation and raise awareness of respiratory conditions - we can’t wait to do it all again next year!"

To find out more about this year’s Better Breathing Heroes visit www.breathebetterseptember.co.nz

