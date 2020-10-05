News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

1 New Case Of COVID-19

Monday, 5 October 2020, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today and no new confirmed cases in the community.

The person who has tested positive arrived from Hong Kong on 1 October and returned a positive test as part of routine testing at around day 3. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,499, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Two previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, meaning our total number of active cases is 40.

Of these active cases, 34 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and six are community cases.

There is no one in hospital with COVID-19 in New Zealand today.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 2,834 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 982,819.


NZ COVID Tracer
There are now 2,295,100 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 84,089,165 poster scans, and users have created 3,589,859 manual diary entries.


