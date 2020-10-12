No New Cases Of COVID-19

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at 1,515, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There are no additional recovered cases today.

Our total number of active cases remains at 45 – all imported cases. There are no active community cases of COVID-19.

No one is in hospital with COVID-19 today.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 2,026 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,002,790.



NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,304,800 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 89,889,212 poster scans, and users have created 3,777,071 manual diary entries.

