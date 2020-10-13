1 New Imported Case Of COVID-19



The one imported case being reported today arrived from the United States on 8 October.

The person has tested positive to routine day 3 testing in managed isolation in Christchurch. They are now in quarantine.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,516, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There are seven additional recovered cases today.

Our total number of active cases is 39 – all imported cases. There are no active community cases of COVID-19.

No one is in hospital with COVID-19 today.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 3,017 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,005,807.



NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,305,781 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 90,543,583 poster scans, and users have created 3,801,018 manual diary entries.



