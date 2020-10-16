News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Research For Life Seeks New Board Members

Friday, 16 October 2020, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Research for Life

An exciting opportunity to advocate for bio-medical research in the Wellington Region

We are looking for up to two new Board members willing to make a medium to long term commitment to the objectives of the Foundation. You will be a passionate Wellingtonian, a strategic and innovative thinker, and a team player with established networks. You will have a keen interest in Research For Life’s mission to improve the health of the community by research into the nature, origin, causes, prevention and treatment of diseases and afflictions.

The Board of Research For Life seeks donations, gifts and bequests to support its mission; it oversees the work of its Research Advisory Committee which is led by an expert Board member, it has a Finance and Investment Committee, a PR Consultant Board member, and a contracted administrator who acts as secretary/treasurer.

It would be an advantage to have a medical or legal background and experience in public engagement. Governance experience or a desire to learn or be mentored in governance will be an advantage.

This is a volunteer Board requiring up to three hours quarterly and the flexibility to be involved in committee and promotional work.

If you have any questions, please contact the secretary or submit your CV and a cover letter to office.researchforlife@gmail.com. Expressions of interest in these voluntary positions close on Friday 20 November.

Find out more about Research For Life on our website www.researchforlife.org.nz

