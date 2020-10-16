A New Leader For The New Zealand Needle Exchange Programme

Christchurch, (October 16, 2020) - The Needle Exchange Services Trust (NEST) is pleased to announce Philippa Jones has been appointed to the position of National Operations Manager for the New Zealand Needle Exchange Programme.

Philippa is an experienced leader and senior executive. She has a wide range of industry experience, including tertiary education, health, professional services, social housing and local government. Her experience spans organisational transformation and business change, organisation development, human resource management and business operations and performance. Philippa has led a range of business functions, including HR, IT, marketing and communications, facilities management and business improvement. She has led complex technology enabled transformation programmes and is experienced in programme governance. Philippa has a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Organisational Psychology from the University of Canterbury.

In her most recent role at Deloitte she has been working with a range of local and central government organisations including the Ministry of Education, Department of Corrections, and the Ministry of Social Development where she has been supporting them with change and strategy work.

When she is not working, Philippa enjoys spending time at home with her husband and family, cooking for family and friends and gardening, especially in the summer. She is also an F45 devotee and trains 4 times a week.

Philippa is due to commence her duties at the NZNEP national office on 23 November 2020.

The New Zealand Needle Exchange Programme is one of New Zealand’s most successful public health programmes. The NZNEP is a peer based service with 20 fixed sites around New Zealand from Whangarei to Invercargill, 1 mobile service and 200 pharmacies are part of the programme. The NZNEP began in 1988 in response to the global HIV crisis and was the first state sponsored needle & syringe programme in the world.

